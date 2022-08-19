Arihara will make his next start with the Rangers on Sunday in Minnesota.

Arihara turned in a ho-hum debut start for the Rangers on Tuesday -- he struck out six while allowing three earned runs over 5.2 innings in a loss to Oakland -- but the coaching staff was satisfied enough with the 30-year-old's performance to hand him another turn through the rotation. He'll draw a much tougher matchup for the second leg of the two step, heading out to Target Field to face a Twins offense that ranks seventh in the majors this season with a 111 wRC+.