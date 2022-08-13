Calhoun (heel) has yet to begin significant baseball activities and won't be activated any time soon, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Calhoun's right heel irritation originally looked like it would require merely a minimum-length absence, which would leave him eligible to return Saturday, but that won't be happening. Manager Chris Woodward called the issue a "weird injury" and said the Rangers don't really know when Calhoun will return, so the veteran outfielder could be stuck in limbo for some time.