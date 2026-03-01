default-cbs-image
Church (lat) is slated to throw live bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Church is working his way back from a teres major strain and could be cleared for game action by early next week if he responds well to his upcoming live sessions. The 24-year-old righty has made just six career appearances in the majors, but he boasts one of the more electric arms in the organization and could be a factor in the late innings for the Rangers later on in 2026 if he can stay healthy and keep the free passes in check.

