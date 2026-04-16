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Rangers' Marc Church: Booted from 40-man roster
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The Rangers designated Church for assignment Wednesday.
Church has given up four earned runs over 4.2 innings in the minors this year, and he'll now give up his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Cal Quantrill and Gavin Collyer.
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