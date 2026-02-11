Church is behind schedule this spring due to a right lat strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Church dealt with lat issues for a large portion of the 2025 campaign, as well. The expectation is that he will be ready to throw off a mound again sometime in March, but Church's status for Opening Day is uncertain. Church has some of the best upside out of anyone in the Rangers' shaky bullpen, but he'll have to get healthy first.