Semien went 0-for-3 before being ejected from Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.

He appeared to check his swing on a 3-2 pitch that the first base umpire ruled a swinging strike three. Semien was not pleased and was tossed in between innings, as was manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux. As a result, Ezequiel Duran finished out the game at second base.