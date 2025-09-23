Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Semien (foot) will not play again this season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Semien resumed taking live BP and running Friday, but with the Rangers five games out of a wild-card spot with six to play, the team will pull the plug on its efforts to get the veteran infielder back in the lineup this year. He'll close the book on 2025 with a career-low .669 OPS alongside 15 homers, 62 RBI, 62 runs scored and 11 steals through 127 games. Cody Freeman projects to be the Rangers' primary second baseman for the remainder of the regular season.