Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a loss to Detroit.

Semien helped the Rangers get off to a good start, swatting a long ball to left field to lead off the bottom of the first inning. However, the Tigers took over from there and won the game handily. Semien finished with his third straight multi-hit contest, and he's gone 7-for-14 over that span. The veteran second baseman has tailed off a bit in June but is still slashing a solid .281/.342/.462 with 11 homers, 55 RBI, seven steals and an AL-high 63 runs on the campaign.