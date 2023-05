Semien went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Semien broke up Logan Gilbert's bid for a perfect game with a single to lead off the seventh inning, igniting a two-run rally. It was the sixth consecutive game with a basehit for Semien, who is 10-for-25 with three doubles, five RBI and four runs scored during the streak. Texas' leadoff hitter is tied for third in MLB with 29 runs scored.