Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 16-3 loss to the Dodgers.

He took Bobby Miller deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but the game quickly slipped away from the Rangers after that. Semien has three homers in the last six games, bringing him up to 14 on the season, and after slumping just before the All-Star break, the 32-year-old infielder is batting .286 (8-for-28) with a 4:1 BB:K in eight contests since the schedule resumed.