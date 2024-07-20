Eovaldi (6-4) yielded six runs on eight hits over five innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Orioles.
Eovaldi got off to a rocky start, coughing up a pair of two-run homers in the first inning. He kept Baltimore off the board for a few frames before Anthony Santander joined the party with a two-run shot in the fifth. Eovaldi had given up three homers over his previous four outings before Friday's unsightly outing. On the bright side, he has now gone four straight starts without issuing a free pass. Eovaldi will carry a 3.36 ERA into his next outing, which lines up to come at home against the White Sox.
More News
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Settles for no-decision Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Cruises to sixth win•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Blanks Friars for fifth win•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Yields five runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Wins with quality start•
-
Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Early exit Saturday•