Eovaldi (4-3) yielded two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Royals.

Eovaldi coughed up a solo shot to Kyle Isbel in the third inning and gave up one other run in the fifth. Since returning from the injured list, Eovaldi has produced a 4.01 ERA while going 2-1 through five starts. He's turned in two quality starts in his last three outings and forced 15 whiffs Friday, his best total since April 20. The veteran righty owns a 3.14 ERA with a 70:25 K:BB through 66 innings this season. Eovaldi's next start is lined up to be in Baltimore.