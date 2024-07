Lowe went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Lowe snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a single in the top of the 10th inning that scored the go-ahead run. The Astros fed him a steady diet of changeups, and Lowe, who has a .138 average against that pitch in 2024, finally caught one in the extra frame.