Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia.

Lowe delivered the game-winning hit, bashing the first of back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning off former Ranger Kyle Gibson. The blast was Lowe's ninth of the season, eight of them coming in the last 30 games. During that 30-game stretch, Lowe is slashing .325/.358/.596 with 14 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored.