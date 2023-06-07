Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over St. Louis.

Lowe homered in the third inning as part of a four-inning stretch in which the Rangers overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Just like last season, Lowe appears to have flipped a switch in June. The lefty-hitting first baseman is 7-for-21 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over five games (1.042 OPS) this month.