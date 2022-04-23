Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Atheltics.

Lowe's two-run, opposite-field job in the second inning was all the Rangers would need, but the league's third-ranked team scoring offense (5.31 runs per game) piled it on. The blast extended his hitting streak to eight games (15-for-33, 1.092 OPS), and the two hits leaves the first baseman among MLB leaders in average, ranking second at .412. There's still a question as to whether Lowe will put up slugging numbers traditionally associated with a first baseman -- his GB% is at a career-high 55.8 through 51 at-bats -- but the 26-year-old has outperformed the team's previous option at first, Ronaldo Guzman, who failed to take hold despite many opportunities since 2018.