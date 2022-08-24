Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Lowe's defensive issues persist, but he's more resembling a first baseman with his bat this season. The home run was his career-high 19th, and Lowe's been one of the game's best hitters since the All-Star break. Lowe ranks first in hits (45), fourth in average (.349) and eighth in slugging (.581) over the second half. He's under team control heading into 2023 and there isn't much depth at first base in the system, unless there's a plan to have Josh Jung, who's dabbled at first base in the minors, become permanent there.