Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Placed on DL
Gardewine was placed on the minor-league 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Round Rock with tightness in his right forearm, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gardewine, who has been up and down twice between Round Rock and Arlington, has been very hittable in the minors. He's allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits and seven walks over 12.1 innings for the Express.
