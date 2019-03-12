Rangers' Nick Gardewine: Sent to minors
Gardewine was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Gardewine threw just five big-league innings last season before being shut down with a forearm strain in mid-May. He could be one of the team's first options should a major-league reliever get injured.
