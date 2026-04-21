Rangers' Robert Garcia: Dealing with shoulder inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday that Garcia was diagnosed with left shoulder inflammation and is considered day-to-day, shawn reports.
The 29-year-old hasn't seen game action since April 16 and underwent an MRI over the weekend. Garcia was scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection Monday, and it appears the Rangers won't be placing him on the injured list, at least for the time being.
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