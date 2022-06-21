The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
While serving as the Rangers' backup catcher and as a depth option at first base and designated hitter, Huff had started in only three of the Rangers' last nine games. With top DH Mitch Garver (illness) returning from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, Huff's opportunities were likely to grow scarcer, so the Rangers opted to return the 24-year-old to Round Rock to play on a more regular basis. In a corresponding move, the Rangers called up Meibrys Viloria from Round Rock to take over as the No. 2 backstop behind Jonah Heim.