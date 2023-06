Texas optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Huff drew only three plate appearances -- and did not get a start -- during his two-week stay on the Rangers' major-league roster. The 25-year-old former top prospect has posted an encouraging .836 OPS with nine home runs and 37 RBI over 41 games this season at the Triple-A level, but Texas is all set at the catcher position with Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver.