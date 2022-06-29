Duggar started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Kansas City.

Duggar, who was acquired from the Giants last week, made his first start in a Texas uniform. He eventually shifted to left field when Brad Miller moved to third base to cover for the injured Josh H. Smith (calf). The lefty hitter could share center field with Leody Tavaras, a switch hitter that's batting .194 against righties, or fill in for Miller on an as-needed basis.