Rangers' Tyler Alexander: Earns second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander earned the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, tossing a clean ninth inning while striking out two.
Alexander has converted both of the chances he's had for saves early on in the season. Normal closer Robert Garcia had pitched two days in a row entering Monday, so the 31-year-old was called upon to record the last three outs in the ninth and was razor sharp, striking out two batters in a three up, three down ninth. Alexander probably isn't putting Garcia's role in any danger yet, but it is a situation worth monitoring moving forward should he continue to pitch well.
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