Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that Mahle (shoulder) "feels really good" but is still a couple weeks away from throwing off a mound, MLB.com reports.

Mahle was cleared to begin a throwing program shortly after the All-Star break, but he's still limited to playing catch at this stage of his recovery and will need to increase his throwing distance off flat-ground before he's cleared for bullpen sessions. Assuming the Rangers plan on having Mahle get stretched back out as a starter, he'll likely need several weeks to complete his throwing progression, which will include multiple minor-league rehab starts or simulated games. Mahle appears unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until late August or early September.