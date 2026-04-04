Mahle (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Mets on Friday.

Three of the five runs on Mahle's line came from long balls, as Marcus Semien hit a two-run blast and Francisco Alvarez added a solo shot in the fourth inning. Mahle allowed just five homers over 86.2 innings across 16 regular-season starts last year while also maintaining a 2.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB. He typically doesn't have too much trouble with homers despite giving up plenty of contact in the air. He's allowed seven runs while posting a 9:3 K:BB over nine innings across two starts this season. Mahle is projected to make his next start at home versus the Phillies.