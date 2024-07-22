Mahle (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Double-A Frisco, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mahle made the fourth start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing two hits and one walk. The 29-year-old right-hander continues to build up his pitch count while he works his way back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, and he could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list in early August, barring any setbacks in the rehab process.