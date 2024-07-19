Mahle (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mahle has bounced around during his minor-league rehab assignment, making an appearance with Round Rock, Double-A Frisco and the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate. He'll return to Round Rock for his fourth outing after completing 2.2 innings in his previous start. Mahle's recovery from Tommy John surgery is close to complete, and he could be back with the Rangers in early August.