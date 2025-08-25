Mahle (shoulder) recently resumed throwing off a mound and could advance to throwing live batting practice in the near future, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Grant noted that Mahle hasn't been cleared to throw breaking pitches during his bullpen sessions, so he'll need to make use of his full arsenal before he eventually advances to facing live hitters and then heads out on a rehab assignment. Mahle had turned in a 2.56 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 77 innings over his 14 starts prior to landing on the injured list June 15 due to right shoulder fatigue. He still has a realistic chance at returning before the end of the season, but he may not have sufficient time to get fully stretched out for a starting role and could wind up pitching out of the bullpen.