Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Getting X-rays on ankle

Manager Skip Schumaker said Langford will undergo X-rays on his left ankle and foot after he was removed from Saturday's win over the Mariners in the top of the seventh inning, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Langford fouled a pair of pitches off his left foot and ankle earlier in the contest and struck out to end the bottom of the sixth inning before being pulled on defense in the top of the seventh. Prior to leaving, Langford had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. He's already missed time with quad, forearm and hamstring injuries this season and has had two stints on the injured list. When healthy, Langford has swung a hot bat, posting an .868 OPS with 12 homers and 29 RBI across 224 trips to the plate. Schumaker indicated Saturday that Langford is dealing with some swelling, according to Postins.