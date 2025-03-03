Langford (oblique) could make his Cactus League debut early this week, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Langford resumed baseball activities last week after being diagnosed with a mild left oblique strain 10 days ago. He began light baseball activity last Wednesday and was in the Rangers' batting cages over the weekend.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Could hit in cage this weekend•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Diagnosed with mild oblique strain•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: September power surge•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Launches 15th homer•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Pushes for 20 steals•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Homer, steal in win•