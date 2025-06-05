Langford went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 defeat to the Rays.

It was the fourth three-hit effort of the campaign by Langford, who registered his first multi-hit game since May 17. The speedy outfielder has been mired in a bit of a slump at the dish, batting .226 (14-for-62) with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored over his last 16 games. Langford has stolen four bases during this cold spell, so he's finding other ways to contribute while he works through his hitting struggles.