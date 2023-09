Civale (illness) is scheduled to start Friday's series opener versus the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Civale needed a couple extra days of rest between starts after coming down with an illness earlier this week. The 28-year-old has registered a 5.36 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 55:9 K:BB in 43.2 innings (nine starts) for the Rays since being acquired from the Guardians just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.