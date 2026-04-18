Athletics' Aaron Civale: Touched up for 11 hits, five runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Civale (2-1) took the loss Friday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk with four strikeouts across 4.2 innings.
Civale had allowed just three runs on 10 hits and five walks across his first three starts of the season, spanning 15.2 innings. He was dealing with traffic on the bases all night long Friday, and Civale saw his ERA balloon from 1.72 to 3.54 in the process. Just three of the 11 hits allowed by Civale went for extra bases, but he allowed multiple hits in all five innings before getting yanked in favor of Elvis Alvarado in the fifth. Civale will carry a 3.54 ERA and 16:6 K:BB across 20.1 innings into his next start against the Mariners on the road next week.
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