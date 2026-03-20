Civale allowed two hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts across six scoreless innings in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Mariners.

Civale was in control throughout Thursday's start, consistently generating whiffs and tallying 11 strikeouts -- a mark he hasn't reached in regular-season play since 2023. This was a much-needed positive outing for the right-hander, who had surrendered eight runs across 7.2 innings in his previous two Cactus League appearances. After splitting time between the Brewers, White Sox and Cubs and posting a combined 4.85 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 23 regular-season appearances (18 starts) and 102 innings in 2025, Civale inked a one-year deal with the Athletics in February and is in line to slot into the starting rotation.