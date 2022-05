Manager Kevin Cash said after Friday's loss to the Orioles that Kittredge has been bothered by a back injury recently, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although Friday's matchup lasted 13 innings, Cash wanted to stay away from Kittredge due to his back issue. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be available later in the series against Baltimore, but Brooks Raley is a candidate for save chances if Kittredge isn't healthy.