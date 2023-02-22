Gamel and the Rays are expected to finalize a minor-league deal Wednesday, pending a physical, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gamel's deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where he'll look to prove himself and potentially crack an Opening Day roster spot. Gamel spent the 2022 campaign as a member of the Pirates' organization, producing a .232 average with nine homers, 46 RBI, 42 runs and five stolen bases over 371 at-bats in 115 games with the club. The outfielder has never really recaptured the touch he had at the plate early in his career with the Mariners, but he does bring a level defensive prowess to Tampa Bay this spring.