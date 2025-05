Rortvedt went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Rortvedt has had brief spells as the Rays' primary catcher this season, but he has started every third game since mid-May. Rortvedt offers some defensive value, but even with Sunday's strong effort, he has only six hits across 60 at-bats for the season with one extra-base hit.