The Dodgers claimed Rortvedt off waivers from the Reds on Friday.

Rortvedt went from the Dodgers to the Reds via waivers in November and is now headed back in the other direction. The glove-first catcher is a career .190/.279/.270 hitter over parts of four major-league seasons. Rortvedt does not have minor-league options remaining, and with Will Smith and Dalton Rushing already on the roster, the Dodgers might try to slip Rortvedt through waivers again.