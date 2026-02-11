The Dodgers designated Rortvedt for assignment Wednesday.

Rortvedt will be removed from the Dodgers' 40-man roster for the second time this offseason after Los Angeles previously designated him for assignment in November before bringing him back via a waiver claim last week. The Dodgers will hope to keep Rortvedt around in the organization as catching depth at the Triple-A level if he clears waivers this time around, though it's possible that another club in need of a defense-first backup backstop puts in a claim for the 28-year-old.