The Rays acquired Williamson from the Mariners on Monday as part of a three-team trade involving the Cardinals, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Brendan Donovan is headed to Seattle as part of the deal. Williams is a glove-first third baseman who slashed just .253/.294/.310 with one homer in 85 regular-season games for the Mariners in 2025. He is now stuck behind Junior Caminero in Tampa Bay, so Williamson could begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Durham.