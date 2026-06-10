Rays' Ben Williamson: Receiving nod at keystone Wednesday

Williamson will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Williamson suffered an injury scare back on May 29, when he was hit on the left hand by a pitch and needed to be removed from a game against the Angels. After X-rays returned negative, Williamson was back in the lineup a day later, and he's now drawn eight starts out of the middle infield in the Rays' last 12 games. Four of those starts have come against left-handed pitchers, and two of the starts against righties came while Taylor Walls was out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury, so the Rays may still be viewing Williamson largely as a short-side platoon player.