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Williamson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Williamson will retreat to the bench after he had started in each of the Rays' last six games. Five of those starts came against left-handed pitching, so despite his recent uptick in playing time, Williamson still appears to be viewed primarily as a platoon partner for the left-handed-hitting Richie Palacios at second base.

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