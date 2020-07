Lowe went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and two doubles in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

A day after lacing a two-run triple, Lowe was back to putting good wood on the ball throughout Sunday's game. His only non extra-base hit of the day, a seventh-inning single to shallow right, accounted for his one RBI on the day, and after an 0-for-2 day on Opening Night, Lowe went 5-for-9 over the last two games of the series against Toronto.