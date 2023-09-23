Lowe will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after being diagnosed Friday with a fractured right kneecap, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Suns reports.

Lowe suffered the injury when he fouled a ball hard into his knee Thursday against the Blue Jays. He's done for the remainder of the regular season and seems doubtful to return in the postseason, even if the Rays make a run all the way to the World Series. The power-hitting second baseman finishes with a .231/.328/.443 batting line, 21 home runs and 68 RBI across 109 games.