Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Lowe (back) has resumed taking batting practice and is pain-free, but the 27-year-old is still going to need "some time" before he comes off the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe has been on the 10-day injured list since May 16 with a stress reaction in his lower back, and though he remains without a definitive target date for his return, the Rays' reluctance to move him to the 60-day IL suggests the expectation is that he'll be activated before mid-July. A clearer timeline could come into focus as Lowe ramps up his workouts and the Rays begin mapping out a rehab assignment for him.