Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even though Atlanta is bringing a right-hander Bryce Elder to the bump for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Lowe will take a seat and get an early start on the All-Star break. Taylor Walls will check in at the keystone for Lowe, who has gone 3-for-11 with two doubles, three walks, one stolen base and two RBI while starting in four of six games since being reinstated from the injured list Tuesday.