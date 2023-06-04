Lowe was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Red Sox for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Later Sunday, the Rays will likely shed more light on the nature of Lowe's removal from the lineup minutes before the 1:35 p.m ET opening pitch, but he'll be one of three Tampa Bay regulars who is on the bench with an apparent injury. Along with Lowe, Jose Siri (shoulder) and Wander Franco (hamstring) are also taking a seat Sunday. Isaac Paredes will fill in for Lowe at second base.