Rays' Brandon Lowe: Out against lefty
Lowe is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals.
As is his custom, Lowe will head to the bench with a lefty (Kris Bubic) on the hill for the opposition. Yu Chang will start at second base and hit seventh.
