Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Lowe achieved his second 30-homer season when he went deep in the sixth inning. Just two of those long balls have come in September, as his power has declined following a nine-homer performance over 25 games in August. The infielder is now at a .258/.309/.478 slash line with 81 RBI, 78 runs scored, 18 doubles and three stolen bases across 130 contests this season.